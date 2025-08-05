Open Menu

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) Conducts Crackdown In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2025 | 08:03 PM

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) conducts crackdown in Chiniot

The Punjab Food Authority(PFA)'s food safety teams on Tuesday, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, have been actively conducting inspections to ensure the quality of food items in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority(PFA)'s food safety teams on Tuesday, led by Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, have been actively conducting inspections to ensure the quality of food items in Chiniot.

According to APP correspondents, a total of 129 food points, including 38 milk trucks, were checked across the district as part of the operation.

During the inspections, fines totaling Rs 126,000 were imposed on grocery stores and well-known traders for violating food safety rules, including failing to submit samples of chillies and juices.

Furthermore, 3 kg of substandard chillies and over 1 kg of expired products were recovered from grocery stores and subsequently destroyed.

Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza emphasized the importance of public awareness in ensuring food safety.

He advised the public to read labels carefully while purchasing food items and use products approved by the Punjab Food Authority.

The authority has been conducting regular inspections and taking strict action against establishments found violating food safety regulations.

APP/mha/378

