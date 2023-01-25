UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Seals 3 Labs For Forging Medical Test Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 07:38 PM

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) seals 3 labs for forging medical test reports

The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed three medical laboratories for forging test reports for visa processing of different Gulf states

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) on Wednesday sealed three medical laboratories for forging test reports for visa processing of different Gulf states.

According to a spokesperson, the PHC had received a report that travel agents had connived with a few testing laboratories to dupe intending visitors to the Gulf region. They were asked to go through different medical tests at specified labs prior to getting visas and proceeding abroad.

To probe the matter, the PHC teams carried out raids in Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, where they sealed Universal Medical Lab (Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore), Gulf Laboratory (Chungi 7, Multan ) and Al-Azan Medical Diagnostic Centre (Saidpur Road, Rawalpindi), respectively.

It was found that these so-called labs were not registered with the PHC, and they had no equipment and qualified staff. Neither any pathologist nor qualified staff was appointed to carry out even basic blood tests.

Moreover, these centres did not have any authorisation from any of the Gulf countries. The record of these centres has been confiscated, and notices have been issued to carry out further proceedings against these labs.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Punjab Road Saidpur Rawalpindi Visa From Blood

Recent Stories

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Du ..

Specialists praise capabilities and security of Dubai Health&#039;s NABIDH digit ..

24 minutes ago
 Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death ann ..

Actress Roohi Bano remembered on her 4th death anniversary

7 minutes ago
 Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mi ..

Karachi LG Polls: CEC vows rectifying LG result mistakes

7 minutes ago
 Kotli University gets new VC

Kotli University gets new VC

7 minutes ago
 PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national ..

PPP welcomes inclusion of constitution in national curriculum

7 minutes ago
 Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Orga ..

Moscow Court Rules to Close Down Human Rights Organization Moscow Helsinki Group

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.