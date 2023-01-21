The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrests 6 POs, recovers illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 6 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police have arrested 6 Proclaimed Offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad on Saturday.

A spokesman said that patrolling police checked suspects on different roads and succeeded in arresting POs, identified as Haidar Farooq, Rashid Ali, Muhammad Shehbaz, Muhammad Saleem, Zeeshan Arif and Anayat from Chak No 284-JB, Maal Fatiyana, Bucheki and Paropian, and recovered weapons and other items from them.

The accused were sent behind bars and further investigation was under progress, he added.