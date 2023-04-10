Close
The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) Police Ink MoU With Informatics Group Of Colleges

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 07:39 PM

The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has inked a memorandum of understandings (MoU) with Informatics Group of Colleges for free education to the children of PHP employees

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ):The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region has inked a memorandum of understandings (MoU) with Informatics Group of Colleges for free education to the children of PHP employees.

SSP Patrolling Police Faisalabad Region Mirza Anjum Kamal and Principal Informatics Group of Colleges Prof Usman Haidar singed the MoU on behalf of their institutions, here on Monday.

Prof Usman Haidar said that Informatics Group of Colleges would provide totally free education to the children of martyred PHP Jawans whereas tuition fee would be waived off for the children of working PHP employees.

However, they would have to pay fixed college fee in different installments for their education, he added.

Mirza Anjum Kamal said that PHP Faisalabad Region had inked 20 MoUs with various educational institutions, hospitals and laboratories for welfare of PHP Jawans and their family members.

The recent agreement would also help the children of PHP officials who were in service or martyred to get quality education from Informatics Group of Colleges, he added.

In-charge Mobile Education Unit PHP Sub Inspector (SI) Rizwan Bhatti and others were also present on the occasion.

