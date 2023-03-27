UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Highways Patrol Police (PHP) Starts Plantation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2023 | 07:54 PM

The Punjab Highways Patrol police (PHP) starts plantation

The Punjab Highways Patrol police (PHP) in collaboration with Nexus Lion Club started plantation drive here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :The Punjab Highways Patrol police (PHP) in collaboration with Nexus Lion Club started plantation drive here on Monday.

SSP Patrol police Mirza Anjum Kamal opened the drive by planting a sapling at his office and offered 'Dua'.

In charge education Unit Rizwan Bhatti and other staff were also present on the occasion.

In the first phase, Patrol police with the help of Nexus Lion Club will plant fruit saplings at 22 patrolling posts.

The club will also ensure looking after plants in collaboration with patrol post staff for propergrowth of plants.

