The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) partners with GGCW, University

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has signed two separate contracts with the Government Graduate College for Women (GGCW), Lahore, and the University of South Asia (USA) to implement the PITB's digital payment solution, PayZen, at both institutions.

This initiative aims at streamlining the payment processes at these institutes, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and security, says a press release, issued here on Thursday.

The contract with Government Graduate College for Women, Lahore, was signed by PITB Joint Director PayZen Ijlal Hussain and GGCW Principal Prof. Dr. Nighat Naheed Zafar.

The contract with the University of South Asia was signed by PITB Joint Director PayZen Ijlal Hussain and USA Vice Chancellor Mian Imran Masood.

As part of the contract, PayZen will act as the Primary interface for handling all kinds of payments at these institutes, simplifying and digitizing the financial operations involved in student and institutional transactions. With PayZen’s implementation, both GGCW and USA aim to enhance their administrative processes, making payments more transparent, accessible, and user-friendly for students, faculty, and stakeholders.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “PayZen not only streamlines financial transactions but also fosters a culture of transparency and convenience in educational administration. At PITB, we are committed to enhancing institutional efficiency through innovative technology, empowering students and administrators alike with secure, user-friendly digital solutions.”