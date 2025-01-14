The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) organizes training sessions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive training session for the newly introduced IT-based e-Auction System at the Directorate General of Mines and Minerals, Punjab.

The session was presided over by Punjab Mines and Minerals Minister Sher Ali Gorchani, and attended by Mines and Minerals Department (MMD) Secretary Pervaiz Iqbal and Director General Raja Mansoor Ahmed.

PITB representatives from IT Operations Wing, including Program Manager Hassan Mujahid, Assistant Program Officer Abrar Khan, and Assistant Program Officer Ahmad Ali, provided detailed briefings on the e-Auction System to the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister Sher Ali Gorachani commended PITB's efforts in digitizing the Punjab Minerals Department. He emphasized that the e-Auction System aims to modernize the traditional manual auction process while ensuring transparency, efficiency, and time savings.

In his message, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousuf said that the implementation of the e-Auction System is a crucial step towards the digitization of the minerals sector. He reiterated PITB's commitment to leveraging technology to streamline processes across all government departments, driving efficiency and transparency.