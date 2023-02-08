UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Collects Rs1,176 Mln Tax In January

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2023 | 09:17 PM

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collects Rs1,176 mln tax in January

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Rawalpindi Commissionerate has collected Rs1,176 million in tax during January which was 75% more than the tax collected in the same month last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Rawalpindi Commissionerate has collected Rs1,176 million in tax during January which was 75% more than the tax collected in the same month last year.

PRA's Additional Commissioner of the Rawalpindi region, Kashif Younis, while giving a briefing to the journalists, said the authority collected 75% more revenue within the same period of the last financial year.

He said that the teams of PRA Rawalpindi region in Rawalpindi city, Cantt, and all the tehsils of Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum were bringing hotels, restaurants, beauty parlors, fashion houses, housing colonies, and other unregistered business centers in the tax net.

He added that the businesses and housing colonies not registered with PRA would be sealed at a given time.

Kashif Younis informed that the teams visit business centers in the first phase to educate them about PRA registration and tax collection system.

He said in January, after five awareness visits of PRA teams to the Rawalpindi division, 60 new business units have been registered with PRA. He informed that PRA workshops on tax registration and collections at district and tehsil levels were also being organized to which the owners of business centers, businessmen, and the relevant Chamber of Commerce were invited.

He said in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, final notices were issued for registration to other unregistered business centers including hotels, restaurants, beauty parlors, fashion houses, and housing colonies.

The notices were issued to the owners to pay all their dues soon otherwise action would be taken against them under PRA Act, he added.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Visit Rawalpindi Same Chakwal Jhelum Attock Chamber January Commerce All Million Housing

Recent Stories

DP World announced as official partner of McLaren ..

DP World announced as official partner of McLaren Formula 1 Team

4 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours AEEDC Dubai 2023

4 minutes ago
 Ex-Twitter Legal Counsel Says 'No Unlawful Collusi ..

Ex-Twitter Legal Counsel Says 'No Unlawful Collusion' on Suppression of Biden La ..

2 minutes ago
 Putin Calls for Revision of Russia's Research-Deve ..

Putin Calls for Revision of Russia's Research-Development Strategy

2 minutes ago
 Ten deadliest quakes of the 21st century

Ten deadliest quakes of the 21st century

2 minutes ago
 Vocational institutes providing skill training in ..

Vocational institutes providing skill training in different fields: Commissioner ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.