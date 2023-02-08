The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) collects Rs1,176 mln tax in January

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Rawalpindi Commissionerate has collected Rs1,176 million in tax during January which was 75% more than the tax collected in the same month last year

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA), Rawalpindi Commissionerate has collected Rs1,176 million in tax during January which was 75% more than the tax collected in the same month last year.

PRA's Additional Commissioner of the Rawalpindi region, Kashif Younis, while giving a briefing to the journalists, said the authority collected 75% more revenue within the same period of the last financial year.

He said that the teams of PRA Rawalpindi region in Rawalpindi city, Cantt, and all the tehsils of Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum were bringing hotels, restaurants, beauty parlors, fashion houses, housing colonies, and other unregistered business centers in the tax net.

He added that the businesses and housing colonies not registered with PRA would be sealed at a given time.

Kashif Younis informed that the teams visit business centers in the first phase to educate them about PRA registration and tax collection system.

He said in January, after five awareness visits of PRA teams to the Rawalpindi division, 60 new business units have been registered with PRA. He informed that PRA workshops on tax registration and collections at district and tehsil levels were also being organized to which the owners of business centers, businessmen, and the relevant Chamber of Commerce were invited.

He said in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, and Jhelum, final notices were issued for registration to other unregistered business centers including hotels, restaurants, beauty parlors, fashion houses, and housing colonies.

The notices were issued to the owners to pay all their dues soon otherwise action would be taken against them under PRA Act, he added.