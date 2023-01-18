UrduPoint.com

The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Seals Two Hotels For Non-registration

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2023 | 09:33 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Wednesday sealed two restaurants in the Rawalpindi division for non-registration with authority.

According to details, the team led by Revenue Commissioner Rawalpindi Tahira Javed took action against the Saim Marquee in district Chakwal and Awan International Hotel in Talagang.

Commissioner PRA said that no exemption would be given to those who do not pay sales tax on services within the limits of Rawalpindi Commissionerate while the hotels will be de-sealed after registration with the authority.

