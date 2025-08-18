The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Issues Flood, Landslide Alert
Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2025 | 06:29 PM
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday issued a high alert following a cloudburst in upper Punjab, warning of potential flooding and landslides in several districts across the province
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday issued a high alert following a cloudburst in upper Punjab, warning of potential flooding and landslides in several districts across the province.
In a statement, the PSCA said special monitoring teams have been deployed at Smart Safe City centers across Punjab to enhance flood surveillance and ensure rapid response.
Round-the-clock monitoring is underway in Murree, Rawalpindi, and other vulnerable districts through virtual patrolling officers. Surveillance is being conducted using Safe City’s artificial intelligence systems to identify flood hotspots and drainage chokepoints.
In Rawalpindi, continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and urban drains is being carried out through the Safe City camera network, the authority said.
Over 600 high-tech cameras have been activated across the province to monitor flood conditions. Real-time alerts and data are being shared with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assist in emergency management.
Smart Safe City centers are also providing timely reports regarding heavy rainfall, urban flooding, and water accumulation across major cities, the PSCA added.
A spokesperson for the PSCA urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from water channels and keep a safe distance from electric poles to prevent any untoward incidents.
Recent Stories
Senate session commences
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, U ..
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord
PRA collects Rs 20.073b in July
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert
SAVW announces ‘Environmental Heroes’ winners
Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrations foils; university professo ..
Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats
Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due to ecological degradation, ille ..
Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTECH secretariat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate session commences13 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister of Pakistan Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, UK Under-Sec review P ..16 minutes ago
-
LHC orders release of five held in illegal detention by landlord16 minutes ago
-
Hanif Abbasi visits BVH to inquire after accident victims16 minutes ago
-
Rs9b earmarked for unmanned level crossings, says Hanif Abbasi16 minutes ago
-
The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert13 minutes ago
-
Major terrorist plot on Independence Day celebrations foils; university professor arrested as key fa ..13 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for collective action against climate change threats13 minutes ago
-
Mianwali's Namal Lake in danger of depletion due to ecological degradation, illegal private mini dam ..13 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue held at COMSTECH secretariat12 minutes ago
-
HMC dispatches emergency relief team to flood-hit areas of Buner13 minutes ago
-
Students Showcase Patriotism & Talent in Independence Day Celebration22 minutes ago