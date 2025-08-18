The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) issues flood, landslide alert

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday issued a high alert following a cloudburst in upper Punjab, warning of potential flooding and landslides in several districts across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) on Monday issued a high alert following a cloudburst in upper Punjab, warning of potential flooding and landslides in several districts across the province.

In a statement, the PSCA said special monitoring teams have been deployed at Smart Safe City centers across Punjab to enhance flood surveillance and ensure rapid response.

Round-the-clock monitoring is underway in Murree, Rawalpindi, and other vulnerable districts through virtual patrolling officers. Surveillance is being conducted using Safe City’s artificial intelligence systems to identify flood hotspots and drainage chokepoints.

In Rawalpindi, continuous monitoring of Nullah Lai and urban drains is being carried out through the Safe City camera network, the authority said.

Over 600 high-tech cameras have been activated across the province to monitor flood conditions. Real-time alerts and data are being shared with the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to assist in emergency management.

Smart Safe City centers are also providing timely reports regarding heavy rainfall, urban flooding, and water accumulation across major cities, the PSCA added.

A spokesperson for the PSCA urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from water channels and keep a safe distance from electric poles to prevent any untoward incidents.