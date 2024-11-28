Open Menu

The Punjab University And Brunel University Of London Varsity Sign MoU

Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:21 PM

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London varsity sign MoU

The Punjab University and Brunel University of London have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research activities with joint efforts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University and Brunel University of London have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research activities with joint efforts.

In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was held at the PU VC office’s committee room here on Thursday.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Dr Sean Holmes from Brunel University of London, Head PU School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.

According to the MoU, both the universities will jointly work to strengthen academic relations between institutions. They will work on academic resources, scholars, students exchange for study, research and training programs. PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the MoU will be benefiting for both the institutions. He stressed the need to enhance mutual cooperation for promotion of research among the institutions of both the countries. Dr Holmes expressed his gratitude and said it had been an amazing experience to work with the School of Communication Studies.

Related Topics

Exchange Punjab London Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at ..

NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore

50 seconds ago
 Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s ..

Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources

2 hours ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, sur ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas

2 hours ago
 Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climat ..

Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue f ..

Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..

3 hours ago
 Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push P ..

Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..

3 hours ago
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to ..

Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog

3 hours ago
 Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great ..

Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..

3 hours ago
 Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov ..

Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests

4 hours ago
 Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minis ..

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..

5 hours ago
 Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artis ..

Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan