The Punjab University And Brunel University Of London Varsity Sign MoU
Muhammad Irfan Published November 28, 2024 | 06:21 PM
The Punjab University and Brunel University of London have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research activities with joint efforts
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Punjab University and Brunel University of London have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote academic and research activities with joint efforts.
In this regard, the MoU signing ceremony was held at the PU VC office’s committee room here on Thursday.
On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Muhammad Ali, Prof Dr Sean Holmes from Brunel University of London, Head PU School of Communication Studies Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Director External Linkages Prof Dr Yaamina Salman and others were present.
According to the MoU, both the universities will jointly work to strengthen academic relations between institutions. They will work on academic resources, scholars, students exchange for study, research and training programs. PU VC Dr Muhammad Ali said that the MoU will be benefiting for both the institutions. He stressed the need to enhance mutual cooperation for promotion of research among the institutions of both the countries. Dr Holmes expressed his gratitude and said it had been an amazing experience to work with the School of Communication Studies.
Recent Stories
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore
Federal cabinet’s majority supports governor’s rule in KP: Sources
Earthquake of 5.2 magnitudes felt in Peshawar, surrounding areas
Falling Walls Science Summit 2024: Tackling climate, health and energy challenge ..
Pakistan will never go to India if neutral venue finalized for ICC Champions Tro ..
Third ODI: Kamran Ghulam, Abdullah Shafique push Pakistan to strong position aga ..
Flight operations affected at Paris airport due to missing dog
Indian court moved for Temple on premises of great saint Hazrat Moinuddin Chisht ..
Rawalpindi police register 32 cases related to Nov 24 protests
Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad
The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on ..
Actress Nargis approaches FIA against fellow artists
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Efforts intensified to combat smog12 minutes ago
-
38-kanal state land retrieved12 minutes ago
-
CM welcomes PSX crossing historic milestone of one lakh points12 minutes ago
-
AJ&K police launches PITB-developed crime mapping system12 minutes ago
-
Minister Kirmani reviews wheat sowing arrangements in Sargodha12 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddler gets 3-year jail term12 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite lost boy with father22 minutes ago
-
NTDC energizes another 250 MVA Autotransformer at Lahore50 seconds ago
-
6 new judicial officers take oath22 minutes ago
-
.....32 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits Riaz Pirzada, condoles his brother's death32 minutes ago
-
International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People: Pakistani brother-sister dedicate their awa ..32 minutes ago