The Punjab University Hailey College Of Banking & Finance (HCBF) Organizes Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2024 | 05:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance (HCBF) organised a workshop on ‘Excellence in Research and Academia’.

On this occasion, PU VC Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood, HCBF Principal Dr Ahmed Muneeb Mehta, faculty members and PhD scholars were present.

The VC Dr Khalid Mahmood also inaugurated the first-ever faculty gym opened by HCBF.

He appreciated Dr Mehta’s extraordinary dedication to transforming college infrastructure, fostering student growth and advancing faculty development. He also visited various ongoing developments at HCBF.

