The Punjab University (PU) Job Fair On Thursday
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2023 | 06:35 PM
The Punjab University (PU) Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (FCIT) will organise the 12th Job Fair at the FCIT department, New Campus, on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Punjab University (PU) Faculty of Computing and Information Technology (FCIT) will organise the 12th Job Fair at the FCIT department, New Campus, on Thursday, Feb 2, 2023.
The daylong job fair will continue from 9 am till 5 pm.
More than 50 leading software houses and technology companies will showcase their products at the fair.