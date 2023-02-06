UrduPoint.com

The Punjab University (PU), Navy War College Agree To Promote Joint Research

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 07:01 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):The Punjab University (PU) and Pakistan Navy War College signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Monday to promote joint research projects and organise several academic activities.

In this regard, the signing ceremony of the MoU was held at the committee room of the Punjab University Vice Chancellor's office here.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Commandant PN War College Maritime Centre of Excellence, Lahore Rear Admiral Javaid Iqbal, Deputy Commandant, Commodore Ehsan Ahmed, PU Director External Linkages Dr Sobia Khurram and others were present.

According to the agreement, the parties would not only promote joint research projects but also start short courses. The PU and Pakistan Navy War College would jointly organise seminars, conferences and exchange delegations of teachers and researchers.

In his address, Dr Niaz Ahmad said that the role of Navy was important in making national defense impregnable. He said that the martyrs of Navy kept Pakistan safe from enemies by giving sacrifices.

