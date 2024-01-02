Open Menu

The Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) Signs Three MoUs

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 07:07 PM

The Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) signs three MoUs

The Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University, Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh and Centre for South Asian Studies, University of the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) The Punjab University's Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University, Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh and Centre for South Asian Studies, University of the Punjab.

In this regard, a signing ceremony was held in the Committee Room PSC in which Director PSC Prof Dr Naumana Kiran, Incharge, Pakistan Study Centre, Karachi University Dr Erum Muzaffar, Director Area Study Centre Jamshoro University, Sindh Dr Mukaish Kumar and Director PU Centre for South Asian Studies Dr Naheed S. Goraya signed the respective MoUs.

According to the MoUs, the Centers have agreed to explore joint educational and research activities, exchange of faculty, research personnel and graduate students for research to promote better understanding of national and international issues. Centers also work on the exchange of information in fields of interest to both parties, participation in seminars, conferences, table talks, dialogues and academic meetings. The institutions will collaborate and cooperate in the supervision and co-supervision for the research work conducted as the partial fulfillment of postgraduate degree, access to academic materials, publications, library books.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan University Of The Punjab Exchange Punjab Jamshoro Karachi University Asia

Recent Stories

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification c ..

SC hints at concluding lifetime disqualification case on Jan 4

11 minutes ago
 PU declares results

PU declares results

6 minutes ago
 Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

6 minutes ago
 FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: ..

FDA City Sports Complex to be completed this year: DG

10 minutes ago
 SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

SUIT, HERA join hands to initiate joint projects

10 minutes ago
 CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

CM reviews progress on new Ravi Bridge

10 minutes ago
Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on de ..

Syed Jalal Mehmood Shah expresses condolence on death of Dr.Mushtaq Shaikh

10 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

5 minutes ago
 IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea see ..

IHC directs to remove objections Afridi's plea seeking protection bail

5 minutes ago
 Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20 ..

Pak Vs NZ: Abrar Ahmed ruled out from upcoming T20I series

28 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim ..

Provincial Minister for Mines and Minerals Ibrahim Hassan Murad reviews PUNJMIN ..

5 minutes ago
 Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

Chairman HEC inaugurates lab, S&T Park at UoH

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan