The Purpose Of Celebrating "Kashmir Istehsal Day" To Give A Strong Message To The World

The purpose of celebrating "Kashmir Istehsal Day" was to give a strong message to the world regarding the atrocities being made there by India and to make our narrative strong in this context

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :The purpose of celebrating "Kashmir Istehsal Day" was to give a strong message to the world regarding the atrocities being made there by India and to make our narrative strong in this context.

"Today is the era of strong narratives and psychological wars,"Provincial Minister for Revenue Col Muhammad Anwar Khan , Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari and Spokes Person Person PTI Punjab Qazi Ahmad Akbar expressed these views while addressing the participants of a rally which was taken out on "Kashmir Yaum e Istehsal Day" in Attock .

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar and other officers of different departments were also present.The speakers said that this Government has highlighted Kashmir issue across the world effectively and the day was not so far when Kashmiris would get freedom . They said Kashmiris were struggling for their just right since 1947 given numerous sacrifices as UN resolutions were not being honored and implemented by India . They said,PTI Government , Pak Defence Forces and its people were on one page for Kashmir cause and all were ready for every sacrifice .They condemned the lock down in Kashmir for the last one year which has made the lives of the Kashmiris miserable and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not go waste .

The speakers praised the steps taken by PTI Government specially Prime Minister Imran Khan did wonders at world level which gave a great courage to Kashmiris and a boost to this issue at world level and added that because of this India has become cornered and becoming isolated . This Government presented a strong narrative regarding Kashmir at every forum and the day is not far when the sun of independence would rise .The speakers also emphasized upon the participants to of the rally to become united , shun differences , sectarianism and promote unity , religious harmony and brethren hood to make Pakistan as a strong country could play a dominant role at every level. The rally was taken out from Kutchery Chowk which concluded near General Bus Stand.

The participants of the rally were having black ribbons on their shoulders a d were holding banners and placards inscribed with different slogans regarding freedom of Kashmir . On the occasion,silence was also observed for a minute to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Chairman Communist Party of Pakistan Engineer Jameel Malik while talking to this journalist regarding "Kashmir Estehsal Day" said that the only solution to get Kashmir free was an imposition of full-fledged war on India and said that no other step would bring any positive change.