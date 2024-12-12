The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Award Degrees To 3,188 Graduates
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 07:13 PM
The Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad in its convocation 2024 held at Pakistan-China Friendship Center here Thursday, awarded degrees to as many as 3,188 graduates, including 1,246 Bachelor’s, 1,734 MPhil, and 208 PhD graduates
Federal Minister for Education, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, who also serves as the Pro-Chancellor of QAU, attended the event as the chief guest.
Addressing on the occasion, Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui congratulated the graduates, their parents and teachers. He praised the medal recipients, stating that their achievements were a source of pride for the nation.
He emphasized that education was key to achieving freedom at all levels and commended the graduates for their association with one of Pakistan's premier educational institutions. The minister also assured continued governmental support for higher education, particularly for QAU, in advancing research and human resource development.
Vice-Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University, Professor Dr. Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, extended his congratulations to the graduates and highlighted the University's significant achievements. He noted that QAU was ranked as the number one university in Pakistan, 84th in Asia, 9th in South Asia and 315th globally.
Dr. Akhtar emphasized the institution's bright future, focusing on improving education standards, prioritizing practical research, attracting international students, and enhancing its global ranking. A comprehensive review of the curriculum is underway to align it with the latest trends in industry and service sectors, he added.
The ceremony was attended by a large number of faculty members, graduates and their families, making it a memorable event for all.
