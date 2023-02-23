The Quality Control Board (QCB) for creating more drug inspector posts in Islamabad

The Quality Control Board (QCB) on Thursday recommended for creating more posts of drug inspectors to strengthen the drug control section in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Quality Control Board (QCB) on Thursday recommended for creating more posts of drug inspectors to strengthen the drug control section in the Federal Capital.

The recommendation was made during the 52nd meeting of the board that met here with Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Kamran Khan in the chair.

The Secretary Board Sardar Shabbir Ahmed was asked to move a summary/PC-I accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officer Addl Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan and Drug Inspectors.

The Secretary Board presented 18 cases of Contravention of the Drugs Act, 1976 and two cases of request for appellate testing under section 22 of The Drugs Act, 1976 before the Board for seeking decision.

The Board approved prosecutions for 12 cases and directed the Drug Inspector to submit complaints in Drug Court, accordingly.

The Board also discussed two other cases and decided suspension of Drugs Sale licenses of two sale outlets for period of one week to three months.

The Board issued warning in four cases in account of minor violations.

The Board also directed the Secretary QCB to propose the amendments required in the Drug Sale Rules and Drugs Act, 1976 in order to make them coherent with the current needs and ensure the sale of quality drugs�to�masses.