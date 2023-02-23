UrduPoint.com

The Quality Control Board (QCB) For Creating More Drug Inspector Posts In Islamabad

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 07:26 PM

The Quality Control Board (QCB) for creating more drug inspector posts in Islamabad

The Quality Control Board (QCB) on Thursday recommended for creating more posts of drug inspectors to strengthen the drug control section in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Quality Control Board (QCB) on Thursday recommended for creating more posts of drug inspectors to strengthen the drug control section in the Federal Capital.

The recommendation was made during the 52nd meeting of the board that met here with Additional Secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination Kamran Khan in the chair.

The Secretary Board Sardar Shabbir Ahmed was asked to move a summary/PC-I accordingly.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Secretary Health, District Health Officer Addl Director Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan and Drug Inspectors.

The Secretary Board presented 18 cases of Contravention of the Drugs Act, 1976 and two cases of request for appellate testing under section 22 of The Drugs Act, 1976 before the Board for seeking decision.

The Board approved prosecutions for 12 cases and directed the Drug Inspector to submit complaints in Drug Court, accordingly.

The Board also discussed two other cases and decided suspension of Drugs Sale licenses of two sale outlets for period of one week to three months.

The Board issued warning in four cases in account of minor violations.

The Board also directed the Secretary QCB to propose the amendments required in the Drug Sale Rules and Drugs Act, 1976 in order to make them coherent with the current needs and ensure the sale of quality drugs�to�masses.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Sale Court

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi make good start in clash with Islamabad United

14 minutes ago
 Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Weapons Supplied by ..

Chinese Foreign Ministry Says Weapons Supplied by US to Kiev End Up in Hands of ..

4 minutes ago
 GDA installs Mir Chakar Azam Rind's statue in Gwad ..

GDA installs Mir Chakar Azam Rind's statue in Gwadar

4 minutes ago
 Cabinet has declassified Toshakhana record from 20 ..

Cabinet has declassified Toshakhana record from 2002, LHC told

4 minutes ago
 G7 urges IMF to deliver Ukraine funding package by ..

G7 urges IMF to deliver Ukraine funding package by end-March: statement

10 minutes ago
 Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthqu ..

Tajikistan Rocked by 6.7 Magnitude Doublet Earthquake - Emergency Authorities

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.