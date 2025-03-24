Open Menu

The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament Concluded In Dera Ismail Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 04:30 PM

The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament concluded in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Ramazan T-10 Hardball Cricket Tournament, organized by the District Sports Office, wrapped up with a thrilling final that captivated cricket enthusiasts from all corners of the region.

The highly anticipated final saw PCC-A Senior take on Marwat Zalmi in a high-intensity match. Marwat Zalmi, batting first, set a formidable target of 122 runs in 10 overs. Despite several attempts from PCC-A Senior’s fielders to limit the boundaries, Marwat Zalmi’s powerful batting dominated the early overs.

In response, PCC-A Senior launched an aggressive chase, with the opening batsman hitting towering sixes and driving their team toward the target. Their relentless pursuit saw them reach 122 runs in just 8.2 overs, securing a thrilling victory.

A large crowd gathered to witness the nail-biting finish, cheering both teams for their exceptional performances. Following the match, Razaullah Betani, the Regional Sports Officer, distributed trophies and cash rewards to the players, applauding their efforts.

Betani expressed his pride in the region’s untapped cricketing talent and highlighted the importance of providing young athletes with more opportunities to showcase their skills. “This region is rich with potential, and it is crucial that we foster these talents to build a brighter future for the country,” he stated.

The tournament’s successful conclusion underscored the District Sports Office's ongoing commitment to promoting sports activities and empowering youth through athletic competition.

