UrduPoint.com

THE Ranking Of Asian Varsities; Islamia University Of Bahawalpur Stands 12th In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 02, 2022 | 08:29 PM

THE Ranking of Asian varsities; Islamia University of Bahawalpur stands 12th in Pakistan

According to the rankings of Asian universities released by Times Higher Education (THE), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has secured 12th position in Pakistan and fourth position in teaching parameters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :According to the rankings of Asian universities released by Times Higher education (THE), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has secured 12th position in Pakistan and fourth position in teaching parameters.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice chancellor has congratulated the faculty members and students on their success. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked among 301 to 350 universities in Asia. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has shown remarkable improvement in citation, industrial income, international outlook, research and teaching.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani the ranking included 829 universities from across Asia. 42 universities from Pakistan were included in the ranking and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got 12th position. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has gained prominence in the world rankings and will soon be in the top 100 in the world according to his vision.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education IUB From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Prolonged power outages make people's lives misera ..

Prolonged power outages make people's lives miserable: QAT chief

2 minutes ago
 PPP stages protest against Imran's statement

PPP stages protest against Imran's statement

2 minutes ago
 ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headqu ..

ANF Force Commanders conference held at ANF Headquarters

2 minutes ago
 Russia's Leningrad Region Mulls Placing Port Termi ..

Russia's Leningrad Region Mulls Placing Port Terminals Under Management of Belar ..

2 minutes ago
 US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman ..

US Sanctions Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova - Treasury

24 minutes ago
 Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones fo ..

Turkey to Provide Ukraine With Bayraktar Drones for Free - Lithuanian Defense Mi ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.