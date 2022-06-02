THE Ranking of Asian varsities; Islamia University of Bahawalpur stands 12th in Pakistan

According to the rankings of Asian universities released by Times Higher Education (THE), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has secured 12th position in Pakistan and fourth position in teaching parameters

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :According to the rankings of Asian universities released by Times Higher education (THE), the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has secured 12th position in Pakistan and fourth position in teaching parameters.

Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob Vice chancellor has congratulated the faculty members and students on their success. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has been ranked among 301 to 350 universities in Asia. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has shown remarkable improvement in citation, industrial income, international outlook, research and teaching.

Director Quality Enhancement Cell Prof. Dr. Asadullah Madani the ranking included 829 universities from across Asia. 42 universities from Pakistan were included in the ranking and the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got 12th position. He said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur has gained prominence in the world rankings and will soon be in the top 100 in the world according to his vision.