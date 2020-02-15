UrduPoint.com
The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Issues Notices To 15 Illegal Buildings

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) issues notices to 15 illegal buildings

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has issued notices to owners of 15 illegal buildings in different areas and asked them to submit their building plans, otherwise the buildings would be demolished

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Cantonment board (RCB) has issued notices to owners of 15 illegal buildings in different areas and asked them to submit their building plans, otherwise the buildings would be demolished.

According to a spokesman, the staff concerned conducted raids in Marbal factory, Usmania Colony Farooq Abad, Misriyal Road, Quaid e Azam Colony, Peshawar Road and Ahmedabad and other areas and issued notices to rules violators and asked them to submit their lay-out plan with RCB immediately.

He said the ongoing operation against illegal construction had been accelerated on the special instruction of Cantonment Executive Officer and urged the citizens not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against them.

