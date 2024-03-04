The Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Inks MoU With WELDO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 09:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) inked an Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) with Women Empowerment Literacy and Development Organization (WELDO)here on Monday.
President Mr. Saqib Rafiq, on behalf of RCCI and Manager Finance Mr. Umer Waqas from WELDO inked and exchanged the MOU documents.
RCCI President Saqib Rafiq assured all kinds of support, close cooperation and assistance through the chamber platform.
He said that the prime focus and mission of WELDO was to provide impartial returns and reintegration services to returnees coming back to Pakistan through health, social, economic, and psychosocial support measures.
Senior Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, Vice President Mr. Faisal Shahzad, Former President Mr. Najam Rehan, EC member Abdul Rauf and Hussain Ali Marwat (Reintegration Manager) witnessed the MOU ceremony.
