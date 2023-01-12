UrduPoint.com

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) Removing Snow From Murree Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 08:45 PM

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) removing snow from Murree areas

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) is removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall and rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) is removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall and rains.

According to Spokesman, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal deputed sanitary at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station.

He said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists.

Gondal said to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers also carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi area despite severe cold and rain.

The MD urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.

Related Topics

Snow Water Murree Company Road Rawalpindi All From Rains

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minis ..

UAE President receives Pakistan&#039;s Prime Minister

33 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakist ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets Prime Minister of Pakistan

33 minutes ago
 Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

Bahrain donkey races draw crowds and condemnation

2 minutes ago
 First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs ..

First Multan Sellers Summit held for entrepreneurs

13 minutes ago
 Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminal ..

Addl IGP South reviews operations against criminals in katcha area

13 minutes ago
 Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

Tony Ashai visits Lahore Fort, Royal Trail

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.