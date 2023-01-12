The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) removing snow from Murree areas

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) is removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall and rains

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC ) is removing snow and rubbish from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall and rains.

According to Spokesman, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal deputed sanitary at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station.

He said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists.

Gondal said to keep the city neat and clean, the sanitary workers also carried out cleanliness work in the Rawalpindi area despite severe cold and rain.

The MD urged the citizens to cooperate with the company in keeping the city clean.