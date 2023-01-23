The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) busy removing snow despite severe cold

UrduPoint.com

The Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) was wiping out snow and extras from the Murree areas despite continued snowfall. According to RWMC Spokesman, RWMC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ahmed Nawaz Gondal deputed sanitary at all choking points to ensure smooth water drainage to provide maximum facilities to the tourists visiting the hilly station. In addition, he said that Mall Road, TMA, NADRA office and GPO Chowk areas were being cleared round the clock to make them accessible for tourists

Meanwhile, the RWMC communication teams conducted a door-to-door campaign in UC-34 Banni. Waste bags and pamphlets were distributed among the residents to highlight the importance of cleanliness.

The teams also informed about the company's helpline 1,139 that if they have any query regarding waste collection or cleanliness, they can register their complaints and give their feedback on it.

