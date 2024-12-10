The real work for "Suthra Punjab" begins now, says Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that after the launch of the Suthra Punjab program, the real work has started now. Masses' expectations had to be met in every case.

He was addressing a video link meeting of CEOs of waste management companies at Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday.Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul was also present.

The Minister congratulated the CEOs on the successful launch of Suthra Punjab program, adding that everyone worked day and night to fulfill the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. However, a lot of work was needed to be done. He expressed the determination to remove the shortcomings within three months. "We have to develop such a system of cleanliness which could achieve the desired results", he said.

Zeeshan Rafiq said that the model of sanitation in cities was slightly better, but more attention should be paid to villages where such facilities were not available before.

He figured out that there were 24 thousand villages and 4 thousand union councils in the Punjab. Local Government Minister directed that at least three loader-rickshaws and 11 officials should be provided in each union council. "The presence of handcarts was necessary for the narrow streets of the villages", he pointed-out. He pledged that Punjab government will provide funds for the purchase of new handcarts.

He said that, "Currently, there were 10 thousand waste enclosures. We will make another 14 thousand for smooth functioning".

Zeeshan Rafiq said that if good cleaning services are provided by the contractors, the citizens will also cooperate happily. He warned that action will be taken on poor performance while those, showing good performance, will be rewarded.

Taking notice for not uploading weekly data of some tehsils on the portal, the minister directed the special secretary to prepare "key performance indicators" and checklist for effective accountability.