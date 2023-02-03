The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo food directs uninterrupted supply of flour to people

The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo on Friday started a series of raids and inspected various flour mills on early Friday morning, and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo on Friday started a series of raids and inspected various flour mills on early Friday morning, and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi.

Zaman Watoo also suspended DFC Lahore Amjad Mughal for irregularities in the grinding of government wheat.

On this occasion, the secretary food said that stringent measures would continue for the uninterrupted supply of government flour on the instructions of the Punjab government, while the fixed quota would continue. There would be no compromise on transparent supply. The secretary food Punjab also directed the team of the Food Department to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour at trucking points and solve all kinds of problems hindering the access of flour to the people on a priority basis.