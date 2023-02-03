UrduPoint.com

The Recently Appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo Food Directs Uninterrupted Supply Of Flour To People

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo food directs uninterrupted supply of flour to people

The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo on Friday started a series of raids and inspected various flour mills on early Friday morning, and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The recently appointed Food Secretary Punjab Muhammad Zaman Watoo on Friday started a series of raids and inspected various flour mills on early Friday morning, and immediately suspended the quota of government wheat after finding evidence of short grain in a mill in Manga Mandi.

Zaman Watoo also suspended DFC Lahore Amjad Mughal for irregularities in the grinding of government wheat.

On this occasion, the secretary food said that stringent measures would continue for the uninterrupted supply of government flour on the instructions of the Punjab government, while the fixed quota would continue. There would be no compromise on transparent supply. The secretary food Punjab also directed the team of the Food Department to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour at trucking points and solve all kinds of problems hindering the access of flour to the people on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Lahore Government Of Punjab Punjab Manga All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Qu ..

Exhibition match of HBL PSL 8 will be played in Quetta on Sunday

8 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs discuss strate ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cro ..

Dubai&#039;s weeklong real estate transactions cross AED9bn

53 minutes ago
 US Presses Sudan, Libya to Expel Russia's Wagner G ..

US Presses Sudan, Libya to Expel Russia's Wagner Group - Reports

1 minute ago
 De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in ..

De Gaulle's pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

28 minutes ago
 CPO directs to extend infallible security for Paki ..

CPO directs to extend infallible security for Pakistan Super League (PSL) match ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.