The Region Is Very Complex At The Moment, Best Diplomatic Strategy Is Inevitable. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
28 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:03 PM
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan has always played a role for peace and prosperity in the region.He said The fact that the civilian-military leadership is on the same page on the Afghan peace issue is a practical example of seriousness.He more added The region is very complex at the moment and the best diplomatic strategy is inevitable.