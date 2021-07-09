UrduPoint.com
The Region Is Very Complex At The Moment, Best Diplomatic Strategy Is Inevitable. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 28 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 06:03 PM

The region is very complex at the moment, best diplomatic strategy is inevitable. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

The fact that the civilian-military leadership is on the same page on the Afghan peace issue is a practical example of seriousness.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- 09th July, 2021) PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that Pakistan has always played a role for peace and prosperity in the region.He said The fact that the civilian-military leadership is on the same page on the Afghan peace issue is a practical example of seriousness.He more added The region is very complex at the moment and the best diplomatic strategy is inevitable.

