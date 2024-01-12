(@Abdulla99267510)

The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent Parliamentary Group in Pakistan's upper house, highlights the increasing incidents of attacks on candidates intending to participate in the general election.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 12nd, 2024) A resolution has been proposed in the Senate of Pakistan, advocating for a three-month postponement of the upcoming general election in 2024, citing security concerns and attacks on election candidates.

The resolution, presented by Senator Hidayatullah, a member of the Independent Parliamentary Group in Pakistan's upper house, highlights the increasing incidents of attacks on candidates intending to participate in the general election. The Senate resolution calls for a three-month delay in the election and appeals to the Election Commission of Pakistan and the Supreme Court to ensure a peaceful electoral process.

In a session with only 15 lawmakers present, an earlier resolution was passed by the Upper House of Parliament earlier this month.

This resolution, initiated by independent Senator Dilawar Khan, sought a delay in the polls due to extreme weather conditions in hilly areas and the worsening security situation.

The resolution emphasizes the constitutional right of every Pakistani citizen to vote, stressing that the Election Commission of Pakistan is obligated to conduct free and fair elections, ensuring inclusivity and the participation of all regional residents.

It points out that colder regions witness a significant voter turnout during moderate weather conditions, with January and February being the coldest months in many areas of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The resolution acknowledges the concerns raised by various political parties regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.