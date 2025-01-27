The Rise Of Digital Queens: Women Dominate Online Business Scene
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, a new generation of women online entrepreneurs is becoming increasingly prominent, marking a significant shift in the digital landscape.
With the internet as their catalyst, numerous women have embarked on careers in online entrepreneurship and transforming their passions into successful businesses, empowering others to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams." A successful online entrepreneur Saman Taha recently shared her inspiring journey and said, "I never imagined I could turn my passion into a career, but the internet has opened doors for women like me to build businesses and reach a global audience.".
"As an online clothing entrepreneur, I earn a handsome profit, support my family, and enjoy the flexibility and fulfilment that comes with being my own boss."
"I'm grateful to be part of the online business revolution, which is empowering countless individuals like me to turn their passions into profitable ventures from the comfort of my own home", she added.
"Another successful online entrepreneur Samra Jabeen, who has built a thriving business selling makeup accessories, shared her inspiring story and said that with a massive following and significant earnings, she has proof that online entrepreneurship can be a lucrative and fulfilling career path.
"I have been able to connect with customers from all over the world and build a loyal community around my brand,' she explained. 'The internet has truly democratized entrepreneurship, allowing me to turn my passion into a profitable business.'"
She further said that with the rise of website builders, social media, and e-commerce platforms, women can now launch and grow online businesses with relative ease.
"Empower yourself financially and professionally by joining the online business world and experiencing the rewards of being your own boss," she said.
Recent Stories
PIA flights likely to start for UK soon
Al Dhafra Solar Power Park hosts CCI France UAE members
Pakistan, WI spinners set new record of taking most wickets in two-match Test se ..
Al Khair Voluntary Award honours 75 volunteers in ninth edition in Hatta
Justice Ayesha A. Malik of SC recuses to hear case about Section 221-A of Custom ..
China's manufacturing PMI at 49.1 in January
SC withdraws contempt notice against additional registrar judicial
Sharjah Ruler appoints Hoor Al Qasimi as head of SCQ
Attempts to displace Palestinians rejected, violate international law: Arab Leag ..
UAE President declares 2025 as the Year of Community
ADNOC Gas strengthens partnership with JERA Global Markets
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP CM calls for engaging Ulemas, public in anti terrorism measures1 minute ago
-
The rise of digital queens: women dominate online business scene1 minute ago
-
Kashmir Human rights body urges world forums to get stopped HR abuses in IIOJK11 minutes ago
-
Father,daughter gunned down over minor dispute11 minutes ago
-
Journalist Awards announced to honor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Media Heroes41 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Lukashenko for winning presidential polls51 minutes ago
-
Two dacoits killed in encounter with police51 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj to be observed tonight51 minutes ago
-
ICT Police crackdown on kite flying and selling: six nabbed51 minutes ago
-
WD taking steps to conserve wildlife51 minutes ago
-
Youth Council formed under PM’s special instructions51 minutes ago
-
Naqvi strengthens Pak-US ties in key meeting with congressman Alexander Green51 minutes ago