The rise of digital queens: women dominate online business scene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, a new generation of women online entrepreneurs is becoming increasingly prominent, marking a significant shift in the digital landscape.

With the internet as their catalyst, numerous women have embarked on careers in online entrepreneurship and transforming their passions into successful businesses, empowering others to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams." A successful online entrepreneur Saman Taha recently shared her inspiring journey and said, "I never imagined I could turn my passion into a career, but the internet has opened doors for women like me to build businesses and reach a global audience.".

"As an online clothing entrepreneur, I earn a handsome profit, support my family, and enjoy the flexibility and fulfilment that comes with being my own boss."

"I'm grateful to be part of the online business revolution, which is empowering countless individuals like me to turn their passions into profitable ventures from the comfort of my own home", she added.

"Another successful online entrepreneur Samra Jabeen, who has built a thriving business selling makeup accessories, shared her inspiring story and said that with a massive following and significant earnings, she has proof that online entrepreneurship can be a lucrative and fulfilling career path.

"I have been able to connect with customers from all over the world and build a loyal community around my brand,' she explained. 'The internet has truly democratized entrepreneurship, allowing me to turn my passion into a profitable business.'"

She further said that with the rise of website builders, social media, and e-commerce platforms, women can now launch and grow online businesses with relative ease.

"Empower yourself financially and professionally by joining the online business world and experiencing the rewards of being your own boss," she said.