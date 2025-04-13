Open Menu

The Rise Of Digital Queens: Women Dominate Online Business Scene

Sumaira FH Published April 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM

The rise of digital queens: women dominate online business scene

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) In the ever-evolving world of e-commerce, a new generation of women online entrepreneurs is becoming increasingly prominent, marking a significant shift in the digital landscape.

With the internet as their catalyst, numerous women have embarked on careers in online entrepreneurship and transforming their passions into successful businesses, empowering others to pursue their own entrepreneurial dreams." A successful online entrepreneur Saman Taha recently shared her inspiring journey and said, "I never imagined I could turn my passion into a career, but the internet has opened doors for women like me to build businesses and reach a global audience.".

"As an online clothing entrepreneur, I earn a handsome profit, support my family, and enjoy the flexibility and fulfilment that comes with being my own boss."

"I'm grateful to be part of the online business revolution, which is empowering countless individuals like me to turn their passions into profitable ventures from the comfort of my own home", she added.

"Another successful online entrepreneur Samra Jabeen, who has built a thriving business selling makeup accessories, shared her inspiring story and said that with a massive following and significant earnings, she has proof that online entrepreneurship can be a lucrative and fulfilling career path.

"I have been able to connect with customers from all over the world and build a loyal community around my brand,' she explained. 'The internet has truly democratized entrepreneurship, allowing me to turn my passion into a profitable business.'"

She further said that with the rise of website builders, social media, and e-commerce platforms, women can now launch and grow online businesses with relative ease.

"Empower yourself financially and professionally by joining the online business world and experiencing the rewards of being your own boss," she said.

Recent Stories

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with ..

Global Justice, Love & Peace Summit concludes with Peace Charter

49 minutes ago
 Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

Paratore seals UAE Challenge Victory

49 minutes ago
 UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspira ..

UAE President affirms support for Syria’s aspirations for stability, developme ..

1 hour ago
 13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores lates ..

13th Emirates Hematology Conference explores latest innovations in diagnosis, tr ..

2 hours ago
 UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high ..

UAE National MMA Championship 3 concludes on high note as more than 300 athletes ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, say ..

UAE leads future of sustainable supply chains, says Nahyan bin Mubarak at IPSC 2 ..

2 hours ago
Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transitio ..

Saudi Arabia, U.S. emphasise support for transition to more sustainable, efficie ..

3 hours ago
 'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sa ..

'Al Aryam 279' wins Dubai 60ft Traditional Dhow Sailing Championship

3 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camp ..

UAE strongly condemns attacks on displacement camps, relief groups near El Fashe ..

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

Nahyan bin Mubarak highlights deep UAE-France ties

3 hours ago
 Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking polit ..

Egypt voices full support to efforts seeking political solution via dialogue, re ..

4 hours ago
 Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

Iraqi President receives Arab Balloon Team

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan