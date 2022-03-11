The second day of the third two-day Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi started with the session "Working Women: Women Labor and Economic Empowerment Issue"

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022) The second day of the third two-day Women's Conference held at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi started with the session "Working Women: Women Labor and Economic Empowerment Issue".

Secretary Labor Liaq Ahmed Khan, Zehra Akbar Khan, Bushra Arain, Farhat Parveen and Sabhaghi Bheel participated while Dr. Karamat Ali performed the duties of director. Secretary Labor Liaq Ahmed Khan said that a man cannot imagine working as much as a woman at home; we have to bring women on equal footing.

"I assure you that the Sindh government is with you in your struggle. The joint struggle can bring change in the society. We are a force if we are united. Your struggle should continue," He said.

To achieve what is welcome here, we need to further improve our education system so that women can be economically empowered through good education.

Farhat Parveen said that when you are old and unable to work, then you have social protection, treatment, and education of your children, when it comes to women, women are also protected from violence and harassment.

"We need respect in the society, in the field, in the office, and in our home that we have gained, in Polio and Corona when the Lady Health Worker is at the doorstep," She said. If she had gone, she would have been pushed and abused.

Today, she is being honored, which is a great achievement. Zahra Akbar Khan, while talking, said that we have to struggle together. The woman is paid less than the man, she said, adding that for gender and economic freedom, her voice must be heard.

Sabhaghi Bheel said that the government should take steps to empower women. It is important to be educated so that an educated society can be formed.