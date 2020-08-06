The Senate commended the three discussions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in the UNSC after a gap of more than 55 years; the two reports on the issue by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); the consistent support demonstrated by the OIC and its human rights body IPHRC; and the convening of three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):The Senate commended the three discussions on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute in the UNSC after a gap of more than 55 years; the two reports on the issue by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR); the consistent support demonstrated by the OIC and its human rights body IPHRC; and the convening of three meetings of the OIC Contact Group on Kashmir.

It applauded several world parliaments, international human rights organizations as well as the international media who have been vocal in their condemnation of the ongoing military siege, communications blockade and other restrictions by the Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK.

The Senate appreciated the visits to Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by the UK's All-Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) and the OIC Secretary General's Special Envoy on Kashmir.

It stressed that the BJP leaders' threatening statements and belligerent rhetoric as well as irresponsible and aggressive Indian actions pose a grave threat to peace, security and stability in South Asia.

The Senate said it sensitized the world community again about the possibility of 'false flag' operation by India and any ill-considered misadventure.

It reaffirmed the firm resolve of the people and the armed forces of Pakistan to thwart any act of aggression resolutely and effectively.

The Senate underscored that the RSS-BJP dispensation in India is driven by the toxic mix of extremist ideology (Hindutva) and hegemonic designs (Akhand Bharat) which pose a threat inter alia to the Kashmiri people under Indian occupation, to the minorities in India, and to regional peace and stability.

It also underscored that Jammu and Kashmir was an internationally recognized dispute and longest outstanding item on the agenda of the UNSC and categorically stated that illegal Indian steps do not and cannot alter its disputed status.

The Senate reaffirmed the inalienable right to self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir as enshrined in the relevant UNSC resolutions and protected by international law.

It also reaffirmed previous resolutions of the National Assembly and the Senate, expressing unflinching, unwavering and unstinting solidarity and commitment of the people of Pakistan with the people of IIOJK.

The Senate demanded from India to rescind its illegal unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, immediately lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJK, stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and stop extra judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations; release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership; remove restrictions on media, internet and mobile communications, movement and peaceful assembly; provide access in IIOJK to human rights and humanitarian organizations, independent observers and the media; repeal its draconian laws including Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from IIOJK; and give Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

It called upon the international community to use all tools at its disposal to hold India accountable for its illegal and unilateral actions and human rights violations against the Kashmiri people, pressurize India to adhere to its international human rights obligations, and allow international media, humanitarian organizations and independent observers entry into IIOJK to independently verify reports of abuse, violations and use of excessive force.

The Senators urged the UN Human Rights Council to constitute a Commission of Inquiry to investigate gross and consistent human rights violations in IIOJK being committed by the Indian occupation forces with impunity under the cover of the two draconian laws AFSPA and PSA as recommended by the two reports of the UN High Commissioner for human rights.

They reiterated that Pakistan would continue providing all possible support to the Kashmiri people- until they achieve their legitimate right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations, as recognized by the relevant UNSC resolutions.