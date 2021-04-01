- Home
The Significant Role Of Pakistan Army In Peace And Natural Disasters Is A Matter Of Pride For The Stat: Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 11:01 AM
China, a longtime friend and economic partner of Pakistan, is a source of frustration for the enemy in the atmosphere of complete change in the region. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q, Punjab, in a press release, said that China, a longtime friend and economic partner of Pakistan, the atmosphere of complete change in the region is a source of depression for the enemy.
Critics of Pakistan cannot forget the services. He further said that the significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and natural calamities is a matter of pride for the state.