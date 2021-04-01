The significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and natural disasters is a matter of pride for the stat: Khwaja Rameez Hassan

China, a longtime friend and economic partner of Pakistan, is a source of frustration for the enemy in the atmosphere of complete change in the region. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st April, 2021) Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information, PML-Q, Punjab, in a press release, said that China, a longtime friend and economic partner of Pakistan, the atmosphere of complete change in the region is a source of depression for the enemy.

Critics of Pakistan cannot forget the services. He further said that the significant role of Pakistan Army in peace and natural calamities is a matter of pride for the state.