The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Takes Notice Of BBA Student's Killing

Faizan Hashmi Published March 05, 2024 | 07:26 PM

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah takes notice of BBA student's killing

The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing of a BBA student Larib here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing of a BBA student Larib here on Tuesday.

He directed the IGP Sindh to arrest the killers of Larib immediately and present an immediate report of the incident to him.

The CM said that there was no room for such incidents and students were our valuable assets.

He directed to increase police pickets and patrols in areas where robbery incidents were high.

The chief minister said that the rise in muggings was a cause of concern.

He said, "I want atmosphere of peace and order to be maintained in the city."

There should be such an environment of peace and order that people can freely carry out their daily routine matters, he added.

