Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2024 | 06:35 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Monday.
They discussed the ongoing development projects funded by the Federal government in the province.
The Governor Kamran Khan Tessori said that the federal government would continue supporting the provincial development.
He said that the people would benefit from the projects funded by the federal government.
The Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the role of the federal government was commendable in the development of the province, said a Governor house communique.
