The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) starts Robotic, three Dimensional Laparoscopic Theatre

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 05:14 PM

The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) as a first public sector hospital opened its own robot facility along with three-dimensional laparoscopic unit while the robot is in process of being installed, to provide state-of-the-art surgical facilities to its patients

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) as a first public sector hospital opened its own robot facility along with three-dimensional laparoscopic unit while the robot is in process of being installed, to provide state-of-the-art surgical facilities to its patients.

Country's well known philanthropist Bashir Dawood who donated an amount of Rs 450 million to establish the unit performed the opening ceremony of the unit at a simple ceremony on Saturday, said a spokesman of the SIUT.

The unit is dedicated in the memory of late Kassim Parekh a renewed banker and close family friend of Dawood family.

The SIUT has a well-structured surgical program comprising experienced surgeons in the field of robotic surgery for urological disorders.

With the induction of new surgical facilities, the area of activities with benefits in other avenues of surgery.

The salient features of new surgery include the three dimension surgery facility which will do away with the conventional open surgery will provide relief to patients with less pain, less loss of blood, less risk of infection, shorter hospital stay and above all quicker recovery time.

Speaking at the opening ceremony Bashir Dawood lauded the dedication and professional excellence of SIUT doctors and para medics.

He has also pledged a donation of Rs one billion to build a SIUT Children and Cardiac Hospital.

Earlier, SIUT Director Prof Adib Rizvi welcomed the donor and presented the details of his institute activities.

