The Sindh Minister For Health And Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho Receives AKU Lifetime Achievement Award
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 10:05 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Sindh Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Wednesday, honoured with Aga Khan University (AKU) Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of her remarkable services in the health sector.
President AKU Sulaiman Shahabuddin presented the award to Dr Azra Pechuho at the National Symposium on Primary Health Care at AKU Karachi, said a statement issued here.
The AKU Lifetime Achievement award recognizes outstanding contributions in areas like research, teaching, healthcare, and global impact.
Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, possesses over 25 years of experience in the health sector and currently serving as the Provincial Minister of Sindh for Health and Population Welfare, is known for her dedication to public health and population welfare in Sindh.
Dr Pechuho has been instrumental in driving systemic improvements in Sindh’s health care landscape. Throughout her career, she has championed impactful initiatives including controlling infectious diseases, expanding immunization coverage, and improving access to health and education services, particularly for women, children, and marginalized communities, the statement said.
