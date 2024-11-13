The Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon for expediting work on BRT Red Line, Yellow Line corridors

The Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday, directed to expedite construction works on Red Line and Yellow Line corridors of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to ensure modern, economical and swift transport services to the commuters in Karachi.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Senior Minister, Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday, directed to expedite construction works on Red Line and Yellow Line corridors of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project to ensure modern, economical and swift transport services to the commuters in Karachi.

The senior minister who holds portfolios of Information, Transport and Mass Transit and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, was presiding over a meeting of Transport and Mass Transit Department held here to review progress on the BRT Red Line and Yellow Line projects.

He directed to further speed up the development works on Red Line and Yellow Line corridors of BRT Karachi and said that the completion of the projects designed on modern lines will provide incredible relief to the citizens of metropolis.

The Sindh government is determined to provide economical, easy and state of the art commuting facilities to the citizens of Karachi at the earliest, he said and instructed to ensure completion of the projects before the set deadline while maintaining the quality of work so that citizens could avail better commuting facilities.

These projects were included in the priority projects of the Sindh government, he said and urged all the stakeholders to mobilize all their capacities for timely and successful completion of the projects aimed at facilitate millions of people of the capital city.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Managing Director Sindh Mass Transit Authority Kamal Dayo, consultants and contractors of the projects and other relevant officers.

APP/ali