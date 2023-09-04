GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful, business life is going on as normal in commercial centres and bazaars.

According to a statement issued by the Information Department of Gilgit-Baltistan, thousands of tourists from home and abroad are coming to enjoy the natural environment of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the statement, anti-national and evil elements are trying to give a negative colour to the peaceful protest by some religious parties in Gilgit-Baltistan on social media and are busy misleading public opinion through fake news and propaganda.

In any places in Gilgit-Baltistan, no shots were fired and no damage was done to private or government property during the peaceful protest against religious and communal response.

According to the statement, the Gilgit-Baltistan government is implementing coordinated measures with the cooperation of all stakeholders for the development and development of the region, religious tolerance and co-existence.

The provincial government has engaged the services of the Pakistan Army and other security forces in view of Chehlum Imam Hussain to ensure fool-proof security arrangements on the routes of Majlis and processions.