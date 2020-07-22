The situation in Pakistan is far better as compared to many countries as it had sunk many economies across the globe: Shibli Faraz

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ):Replying to the questions of the media persons, he said that thanks to Almighty Allah for His blessings and Prime Minister Imran Khan's visionary leadership in dealing with the pandemic, the situation in Pakistan was far better as compared to many countries as it had sunk many economies across the globe.

The minister said the unprecedented package for the construction industry and incentives to weak segments of the society to push for their own homes would prove a big leap in moving the economy forward, besides providing jobs to tens of thousands of people.

Shibli Faraz said that Khawaja brothers had become 'angels' (innocents) as the nation fully knew about their misdeeds; actually these people had destroyed the state institutions.He requested the media persons not to give coverage to these people.

He said that the opposition had wished the COVID-19 would have played havoc in the country and wanted the economy to collapse so that they could get rid of the government, which was holding them accountable.

The minister alleged that all the state institutions had been ruined by the past governments, including Pakistan Steel Mills, PIA and PTV by stuffing them with political appointees and in total disregard to merit and the PTI government was trying to revive them.

Answering a question, he said these people had their vested interests everywhere and at the investigation level, things were made to ensure they could not be held responsible, whereas a judge had to base his judgement on proofs and evidence.

The minister pointed out that even in pilots' case and now declaration of assets by advisers and special assistants, the agents of opposition turned against the government and tried to paint a highly positive thing as negative. He said that they had realized that their future was bleak that was why they issued statements and held APCs.

Shibli Faraz said that Prime Minister Imran Khan particularly asked why media dues had not been cleared completely so far and gave one week to the ministries to do the needful so that media persons could get all their salaries. The minister had been tasked to look into the matter.

The minister said a comprehensive system was being worked out, to be backed by the law to ensure timely payment of salaries to journalists.

To a question about the whereabouts of senior journalist Mutiullah Jan, the minister said he learnt about the incident after the cabinet meeting and contacted Interior Minister Jazz Shah. The minister said that Muttullah Jan had been kidnapped and the government would try to devise a strategy for his recovery.