The So-called Democracy Has Disappointed The Nation, The Past Martial Law Has Brought Unprecedented Progress In The Country."Khawaja Rameez Hassan"

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 01:44 PM

The so-called democracy has disappointed the nation, the past martial law has brought unprecedented progress in the country.

After the failure of sectarianism, external forces are committed to weakening the state by creating an atmosphere of political instability. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th March, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a press release that The so-called democracy has disappointed the nation, the past martial law has brought unprecedented progress in the country.

He said Pakistan is emerging as a safe and stable state. After the failure of sectarianism, external forces are committed to weakening the state by creating an atmosphere of political instability. He more added that CPEC is the lifeline of Pakistan, Balochistan is the future of Pakistan

