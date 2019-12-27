UrduPoint.com
The State Bank Of Pakistan To Arrange Stakeholders' Conclave On SME Finance

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:36 PM

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would organize Stakeholders' Conclave on SME Finance January 22, 2020 at Hyderabad in order to facilitate all the stakeholders through one window operation in respect of financing opportunities to Small and Medium Enterprises sector

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would organize Stakeholders' Conclave on SME Finance January 22, 2020 at Hyderabad in order to facilitate all the stakeholders through one window operation in respect of financing opportunities to Small and Medium Enterprises sector.

The Assistant Director SBP Hyderabad, Syed Ghulam Ali Shah, informed during his visit to secretariat of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry ( HCSTSI) here on Friday, where he also briefed the members about new policy of the State Bank of Pakistan regarding SME Finance.

Under one window operation, he informed that HCSTSI, SMEDA, Sindh Small Industry Corporation, banks and all stakeholders would be invited to set up their stalls on January 22, 2020 in order to facilitate the business community of Hyderabad in respect of SME Finance.

While responding questions from HCSTSI members including President Daulat Ram Lohana and Convener Sub-Committee on Banking Affairs Shan Elahi Sehgal, the Assistant Director State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad has informed that a Whatsapp group comprising the bank officers and representatives of HCSTSI would be formed soon with objective to guide the business community in respect to banking affairs.

Among others, Vice President HCSTSI Muhammad Yasin Khilji, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Saleemuddin Qureshi and SBP officers Muhammad Imran and Muhammad Sharjeel Memon were also present on the occasion.

