The state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned religious party.Khwaja Rameez

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while commenting on the recent protests in the country said that the state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned religious party."Taking the law into one's own hands and the testimony of police officers is reprehensible," he said.The siege of anti-state elements is inevitable.