UrduPoint.com

The State Should Take Stern Action Against The Aggressive Protests Of The Banned Religious Party.Khwaja Rameez

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 11:21 AM

The state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned religious party.Khwaja Rameez

Taking the law into one's own hands and martyring policemen is reprehensible, the siege of anti-state elements is inevitable. Leader of the Muslim League (Q)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Oct, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan while commenting on the recent protests in the country said that the state should take stern action against the aggressive protests of the banned religious party."Taking the law into one's own hands and the testimony of police officers is reprehensible," he said.The siege of anti-state elements is inevitable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Muslim

Recent Stories

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds a condo ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds a condolence reference in the memory ..

22 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the Scu ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized the Sculpture Show, a tribute to Sade ..

24 minutes ago
 OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G to host a thrilling PUBG livestr ..

OPPO Reno6 Pro 5G to host a thrilling PUBG livestream event with Pakistan’s To ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Vaccination is the only way to beat COV ..

UAE Press: Vaccination is the only way to beat COVID-19

52 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 23rd October 2021

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.