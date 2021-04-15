UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The State's Decision To Ban The Extremist Religious Party Is Highly Commendable, Pakistan Cannot Afford Anarchy. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:36 AM

The state's decision to ban the extremist religious party is highly commendable, Pakistan cannot afford anarchy. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

The external conspiracy to promote the recent unrest in the country has died down. The atmosphere of terror was rejected by the state and the people. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan while commenting on the decision to ban the religious organization TLP said that the external conspiracy to promote the recent unrest in the country has died down.

The state and the people rejected the atmosphere of terror outright. He said that the TLP had tried unsuccessfully to tarnish the image of the country by promoting the recent atmosphere of anarchy. State decision to ban extremist religious party is most welcome, Pakistan cannot afford anarchy۔

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Died Muslim

Recent Stories

Babar Azam expresses gratitude for entire nation a ..

18 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Sau ..

30 minutes ago

Rizwan says he was more happier over Babar’s cen ..

31 minutes ago

Embark on that long-awaited getaway in luxury with ..

53 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 118 more lives in Pakistan over la ..

58 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reopens 300-year-old Al Ahsa-based Ab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.