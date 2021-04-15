The external conspiracy to promote the recent unrest in the country has died down. The atmosphere of terror was rejected by the state and the people. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th April, 2021) Pakistan Muslim League-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan while commenting on the decision to ban the religious organization TLP said that the external conspiracy to promote the recent unrest in the country has died down.

The state and the people rejected the atmosphere of terror outright. He said that the TLP had tried unsuccessfully to tarnish the image of the country by promoting the recent atmosphere of anarchy. State decision to ban extremist religious party is most welcome, Pakistan cannot afford anarchy۔