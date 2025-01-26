The Strain of post-holiday exams: A parent’s plea for balance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) As winter holidays end, many parents are faced with the stress of preparing their children for exams scheduled immediately after the break. Traditionally a time for rest and family bonding, parents feel that holidays should be for recharging, not cramming. The abrupt shift from relaxation to intense study disrupts family time and leaves little room for adjustment.

Nazia, a housewife, talking to APP expressed the frustration many parents feel, saying, "During the holidays, we spend time with family or go on trips, and our children hardly study. But after the break, suddenly, they’re expected to perform in exams. It’s as if the exam is for us parents, not the children." With her daily routine of cooking, getting kids ready, and driving them to school, she finds it impossible to squeeze in revision, especially when they’re at family homes, far from a proper study environment.

Zainab, another concerned mother, shares similar concerns, saying, “this rushed transition creates significant pressure, as parents are forced to balance family obligations with the responsibility of revising lessons with their children. Parents argue that a longer adjustment period, allowing students to ease back into their academic routine, would help reduce stress and lead to better performance.”

Fathers are also voicing their concerns. Ahmed Nawaz, a father of two, pointed out the difference between schools, noting that children in other schools don’t face the same pressure. "Schools like Radiant, Bright Head, and Spangle have exams right after the break. While they claim it’s due to the syllabus, it feels like the exam is designed for us parents," he said. This frustration highlights how the exam schedule fails to consider the challenges families face post-holiday.

Teachers, too, are caught in the middle. Rizwana, a teacher, shared that while educators would prefer to give students more time to prepare, the school administration mandates the exam schedule, leading to poor performance. "It’s difficult when students return with barely any time to get back into study mode," she said.

On the other hand, school principals argue that the tight academic Calendar and unexpected holidays leave them no choice but to schedule exams quickly. Farah, principal of Radiant School in response to an APP query said, "We must arrange exams soon after the holidays to stay on track with the syllabus." To compensate, some schools have even canceled Saturdays off.

The core issue lies in the lack of time to transition back into academics. education expert Professor Irshad emphasized, "Children need time to ease back into their studies after long holidays. It’s unreasonable to expect them to perform at their best without at least a week or two to adjust." Parents are calling for a more thoughtful approach to post-holiday schedules to help students reconnect with their learning.

The financial strain adds to the stress. Bilal, a father, noted, "We have to buy new stationery, pay for extra tuition, and cover additional exam-related costs. It feels like every day is a test, not just for the children but for us too." This financial burden, coupled with the emotional toll, makes post-holiday exams feel like an unfair challenge for parents.

Students, like sixth-grader Muhammad Saleh, feel the pressure, saying, "We look forward to the break, but then we come back to exams. Sometimes we forget what we’ve learned, and it takes time to get back into the groove. We just need a little more time." Many students share this struggle with APP to readjust after the holidays.

This pressure also takes a toll on mental health. Doctors warn that exam stress affects both performance and well-being, with mental strain lingering after exams. Experts suggest strategies like time management, sleep, balanced nutrition, exercise, and relaxation techniques like meditation to cope with stress.

In conclusion, immediate post-holiday exams are a challenge not just for students but for parents, who are left managing both household responsibilities and exam preparation. The hope is that schools will reconsider the timing of these exams to allow for a smoother transition back to academics, reducing stress for both students and families.