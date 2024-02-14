The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain have the best ability to play a practical role for the welfare of the youth.Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 Feb, 2024) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Central Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a statement that the country is currently suffering from severe economic crisis.The common man is very worried to meet the necessities of life, keeping politics aside, the strength of the state should be the first priority.

He said that the leadership of Muslim League always promoted principled politics of solving public problems.

The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.He further said that the youth of Pakistan is conscious and determined to solve the country's problems.