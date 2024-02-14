- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight o ..
The Success Of All The Candidates Of Muslim League-Q Is A Practical Proof Of The Political Insight Of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2024 | 04:42 PM
Chaudhry Salik Hussain, Chaudhry Shafay Hussain have the best ability to play a practical role for the welfare of the youth.Information Secretary Q-League Central Punjab
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14 Feb, 2024) Information Secretary of Muslim League-Q Central Punjab Khawaja Rameez Hassan said in a statement that the country is currently suffering from severe economic crisis.The common man is very worried to meet the necessities of life, keeping politics aside, the strength of the state should be the first priority.
He said that the leadership of Muslim League always promoted principled politics of solving public problems.
The success of all the candidates of Muslim League-Q is a practical proof of the political insight of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain.He further said that the youth of Pakistan is conscious and determined to solve the country's problems.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SZABIST University Larkana Capmus Awards 149 Degrees in Its 18th Convocation10 minutes ago
-
Search operation conducted in Dhamyal, 80 suspects questioned10 minutes ago
-
220 kites recovered, two arrested20 minutes ago
-
Project for enhancing domestic pharmaceutical ingredients production inaugurated20 minutes ago
-
Excise Police crackdown on drug traffickers continue20 minutes ago
-
Inspector among 4 cops suspended over negligence30 minutes ago
-
KPRA officers meet to review targets, challenges30 minutes ago
-
Nomination of Ali Amin Gandapur as KP CM hailed50 minutes ago
-
NDRMF concludes capacity buildup of FIPs amid diversification of Fund’s portfolio50 minutes ago
-
HEC Chairman lays foundation stone of central library at SABS1 hour ago
-
Cattle fair announced in DG Khan1 hour ago
-
Rescue emergency cover plan for PSL-09 cricket matches prepared1 hour ago