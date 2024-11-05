Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2024 | 10:53 PM

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized launching ceremony of the book "The Sufi's Nightingale" authored by Sarbpreet Singh at Wazir Khan Baradari

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organized launching ceremony of the book "The Sufi's Nightingale" authored by Sarbpreet Singh at Wazir Khan Baradari.

This book is a historical fiction in which Sarbpreet Singh has written about the fictionalized life story of Madho Lal, also known as Shah Hussain. Almost 100 people gathered at the venue to attend the book launch.

The author explained in his lecture about the inspiration that motivated him for the writing of the book. He further explained that Shah Hussain's poetry is a great contribution to the mystic literature of Punjab, and recording it in the form of fiction was an engaging task. Sarbpreet Singh hoped that this book will provide a fascinating read for the readers who are interested in Punjabi folklore. After the lecture, a question-answer session was also held in which participants asked several questions regarding Madho Lal's life and history of Punjab.

Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, "The Walled City of Lahore Authority acknowledges Shah Hussain's significant contribution to Punjabi folk literature and recognizes the critical need for extensive academic research into his extraordinary life and poetic works. Sarbpreet Singh’s novel represents an important step in addressing this need. The Walled City of Lahore Authority deeply values efforts that preserve and promote literature and expresses its readiness to collaborate on such endeavors. We are committed to organizing and supporting literary activities that engage with works highlighting the rich history and cultural heritage of Punjab, with a particular focus on Lahore."

