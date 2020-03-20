UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Sukkur Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (SCC) Establishes Fund To Supporting Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:45 PM

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) establishes fund to supporting community

The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC() has established a fund to deal with coronavirus disaster for Sukkur. SCCI President Malik Rizwana has established this fund in consultation with the SCCI office bearers here on Friday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) has established a fund to deal with coronavirus disaster for Sukkur. SCCI President Malik Rizwana has established this fund in consultation with the SCCI office bearers here on Friday.

Malik Rizwan said that the aim of establishing the fund was to support the community.

He said that business community has to perform leading role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the district administration adding that the SCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

He said that the SCCI has played a vital role at all crucial times and credit goes to the members who gave maximum for the help of people in need.

Related Topics

Business Sukkur Chamber Commerce All Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE ranks first regionally in World Happiness Repo ..

16 minutes ago

Life amid Coronavirus fears

17 minutes ago

Only essential staff will be present at offices: D ..

1 minute ago

09 proclaimed offenders arrested in Sargodha

1 minute ago

35 booked, Rs. 12.01 mln fine imposed in Mianwali

1 minute ago

Markets rally on huge economic support plans

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.