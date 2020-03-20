The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) establishes fund to supporting community

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sukkur Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCC) has established a fund to deal with coronavirus disaster for Sukkur. SCCI President Malik Rizwana has established this fund in consultation with the SCCI office bearers here on Friday.

Malik Rizwan said that the aim of establishing the fund was to support the community.

He said that business community has to perform leading role as the situation had become too grave to be handled by the district administration adding that the SCCI would continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility.

He said that the SCCI has played a vital role at all crucial times and credit goes to the members who gave maximum for the help of people in need.