The Sun Finally Shines On Punjab, Many Days After Smoggy Darkness
Umer Jamshaid Published November 17, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) In Punjab, there has been a slight reduction in smog intensity and the index came down in the provincial metropolis and many other cities of the province.
Among the most polluted cities, Delhi is currently on the first place with an AQI of 559, while Lahore is the most polluted city in Pakistan. After the rain in Islamabad and Peshawar, there was a clear reduction in smog in Lahore and other districts of Punjab,
Chief Meteorologist Alim Al Hasan said that smog has decreased due to the wind blowing from the northwest, adding it will be sunny during the day and cold at night.
On the other hand, on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Punjab Police came into action to prevent smog and protect the environment.
During the last 24 hours, 49 cases were registered and 18 people were arrested during the smog crackdown in various districts including Lahore.
In addition, 641 people were fined more than Rs1.2m by the administration, while 151 people were issued warnings, during this period, 9 for burning crop residue, 556 violations for vehicles emitting smoke, industrial activity. Violations were reported at 3, 37 brick kilns and 5 other places.
According to the spokesperson of Punjab Police, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has ordered speeding up the anti-smog crackdown on highways, industrial areas, agriculture and other places.
According to the Environmental Protection Department, citizens should take precautionary measures to avoid smog.
