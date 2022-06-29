UrduPoint.com

The Supplementary Budget Has Been Approved By The Balochistan Assembly

Sameer Tahir Published June 29, 2022 | 12:31 PM

The supplementary budget has been approved by the Balochistan Assembly

Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday approved a supplementary budget of Rs 10.52 billion

Without any opposition from the opposition parties, the Balochistan Assembly on Tuesday approved the extra budget of Rs 10.52 billion for the fiscal year 2021–2022.

Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail, the deputy speaker, presided over the meeting.

16 demands for the draft were made in the house by Finance Minister Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Despite being present in the parliament, members of the opposing parties, including JUI-F, BNP-Mengal, and PkMAP, failed to file any cut motions.

The home department's expenses would be covered by the largest sum of approximately Rs 1.

63 billion. Rs 1.30 billion is another significant allocation for the basic and secondary health sectors. The government has approved spending more than Rs 1.17 billion on specialized healthcare and medical education.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority received funding from the house of Rs 880.12 million. A sum of Rs 630.14 million has been included in the approved budget for mineral resources.

Up until June 30, 2022, the provincial government has allocated Rs 300.6 million for the energy sector and Rs 350.6 million for the planning and development department.

